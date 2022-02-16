St. Louis County’s ‘transparency’ pledge leads to release of videos in fatal police shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police body camera footage released Tuesday showed the tense moments in Ferguson one night in December when officers fired 20 shots, killing an armed man, Jeremi Moore.

The footage was included in a 26-minute "critical incident briefing" made public by the St. Louis County Police Department, a first for the department. The move is designed, they say, to let the department be more open.

In the briefing, a police commander describes for viewers the map layout and movements of officers searching in the dark for Moore, who had fired shots at Ferguson police. It shows evidence photos of the gun, ammunition and backpack Moore carried that night. The footage shows the barrage of gunfire that felled Moore.

What's unprecedented is that the commander's synopsis and the body camera footage are being shared on YouTube before detectives even finish their investigation, and before they turn their case over to the county prosecutor for review.

The St. Louis County Police Department released the briefing to follow a new mandate from the County Board of Police Commissioners aimed at openness. The board decided in December its goal is to release body camera or dashboard camera footage within 45 days of a "critical incident" involving a county officer. A critical incident is when an officer uses deadly force that kills or seriously injures someone.

"We're trying to be more transparent," said Sgt. Tracy Panus, "and we're trying to build that community relationship."

An outside consultant, Teneo, recommended county police make the change. Back in 2020, the consultant knocked county police for not having a clear policy on releasing footage from the officers' cameras to the public and media.

“Failure to have a strong, clear policy in place, and one that leans toward transparency and release reasonably quickly after a controversial incident occurs, could have grave consequences for the department’s credibility and perception of transparency with the community," the consultant's report said.

The Police Board enacted its order just three days after Moore's death. The order wasn't meant to be retroactive, Panus said, but the county decided to include the case anyway and release footage. Moore was fatally shot 65 days ago.

Producing this first critical incident briefing took longer than expected, Panus said, and it "gave our Department the opportunity to work through those challenges and streamline the process."

The county's inaugural "critical incident briefing" Tuesday withholds some details. For instance, the officers' faces seen on the body camera footage are blurred out, and the names of the officers who fired shots aren't disclosed. The briefing does include criminal background on Moore, who had an arrest warrant issued in Illinois in a federal gun possession case. Police didn't know about Moore's arrest warrant, though, the night they encountered him in Ferguson.

Moore, 35, was shot to death in the 600 block of Tiffin Avenue in Ferguson. He lived in the 3500 block of North Newstead Avenue in St. Louis. The events that led to his death on Dec. 12, 2021, began when a caller told a 911 dispatcher about a man with a weapon near Beacon Avenue and Carson Road in Ferguson.

As two Ferguson police officers searched the area, two shots were fired at the Ferguson officers; the officers were not hurt and called for backup, authorities said. The call was put out as an “officer in need of aid,” and officers from area police agencies rushed to help. They included officers from the St. Louis County Police Department and the North County Police Cooperative.

In the briefing released Tuesday, county police Lt. Col. Stephen Sack said the officers began searching the area. They heard branches and leaves move in a wooded area near Tiffin Avenue. One officer spotted a man emerge from a detached garage on Tiffin. Police ordered him to show his hands, but he didn't. Sack said Moore fired a shot at a North County Police Cooperative officer. The officer fired back, once.

Other officers swarmed the yard. A North County Police Cooperative officer confronted Moore, who was armed with a handgun, Sack said. That officer fired 11 gunshots. One St. Louis County police officer fired six shots at Moore, and the other county officer fired two gunshots, Sack said.

Moore died at the scene. Police said a .40-caliber handgun was found about 10 feet from Moore. A backpack recovered by police contained four boxes of .40-caliber ammunition and a large bag of marijuana.

Body cameras worn by five officers captured the incident. One county officer's outer jacket obstructed the full view of the camera.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington warned viewers before Sack's briefing that the "portrayal" was not intended to draw any conclusions about whether the officers acted properly "until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete." The briefing video had been viewed on YouTube more than 800 times within the first several hours of being posted.

Panus said St. Louis County police worked with the Los Angeles Police Department, which already makes these kind of critical-incident disclosures. The county added a staffer to meet the 45-day deadline. The work, Panus said, is time-consuming and involves editing footage and performing other tasks. Part of the process, Panus said, is for the county prosecuting attorney's office to see the video before its release.

Prosecutor Wesley Bell, in a statement Tuesday night, said he supports what county police are doing. He called it "transparent and forward-leaning."

"The way for criminal justice agencies to build trust with our communities is through transparency," Bell said. "My administration has endeavored — whenever possible — to make information about our cases available to the public."

County police were involved in another fatal shooting the same day Moore died. The other death happened hours earlier about 4½ miles away. A St. Louis County officer shot and killed George Hollins Jr., 26. Police shot him after surrounding a home in the 2000 block of Coleridge Drive. Police say Hollins had fired shots — striking a neighbor — and walked out carrying a sawed-off shotgun.

County police have not released a "critical incident briefing" yet in the Hollins case. Panus said she expects it will come in the next few weeks.

