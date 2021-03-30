 Skip to main content
St. Louis County school evacuated after threat found written on bathroom wall
UPDATED at 1 p.m. Tuesday with police finding no threat.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A South County middle school was temporarily evacuated Tuesday after a threatening message was found written on a bathroom wall, school officials said.

The words "I'm going to blow up the school" were found scrawled on the wall.

St. Louis County police around noontime combed the Washington Middle School grounds with a K-9 unit, police said. No explosive material or threatening device was found and police allowed students and staff to re-enter the school shortly after. 

"We take all threats seriously and this triggered an immediate evacuation," an email to parents read. 

