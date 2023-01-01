 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County sees first fatal shooting of the year

JENNINGS — Just two hours into the new year, St. Louis County recorded its first fatal shooting of 2023.

St. Louis County Police officers were called to the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in Jennings at 2:12 a.m., where they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

