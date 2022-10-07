St. Louis County settles jail death for $1.2 million. Mother claimed son's pains were ignored.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County has settled for $1.2 million a suit claiming that an inmate at the county jail was denied medical care hours before his death.

Daniel Stout, then 31, died in June 2019, one of five county jail deaths that year that sparked outrage and prompted reviews of the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Stout's mother, Angela Malcich, filed suit in June 2020 claiming that jail nurses and guards repeatedly ignored the serious medical distress of her son, despite a jail guard describing Stout repeatedly vomiting up what looked like "motor oil." An autopsy found that he died from complications of an ulcer that perforated his intestine.

Malcich's attorneys filed to dismiss the case Thursday after reaching a settlement with St. Louis County agreeing to pay $650,000. Insurance covering a group of county health department nurses that worked at the jail will cover the remaining $550,000, according to a county spokesman.

Stout was arrested June 3, 2019 on a parole revocation and spent the next eight days in the county jail.

The night before his death, Stout was told he would have to wait until the morning to see a nurse after he complained of stomach pains, the suit claims.

When the morning came, according to the suit, Stout was in distress and vomitting. Jail staff told him he would need to wait for care again until he could be transported more than an hour to the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, the suit says.

He died less than an hour after he arrived to the prison.

"By the time Stout arrived at ERDCC he was vomiting coagulated blood," the suit says, adding that prison staff quickly called for EMS. "By the time they arrived, Stout was already dead."

Malcich, of south St. Louis County, told the Post-Dispatch in a brief interview in 2019 that it should have been clear to jailers that her son was in pain and they should have treated him for it.

“Obviously he was in pain,” she said. “Why would they put him in a van in pain? He had to be in severe pain. … If you had a ruptured ulcer, I would think you would not be able to walk.”

Stout was one of five inmate deaths in the county jail in 2019, along with Larry “Jay” Reavis, John M. Shy, Lamar Catchings and Jo’Von Mitchell.

The deaths caused county officials to suspend or fire multiple staff members, review jail practices and revive the county’s long-dormant justice services advisory board.

An internal report related to the deaths found that all the men acted "strangely shortly before they died and in most cases asked for medical assistance that they didn’t receive.”

Malcich's suit also claimed that after the death, St. Louis County failed to reply to requests for public documents the county is required to release under the Missouri Sunshine Law, which governs open records in the state.

A total of $569,234 will be taken out of the $1.2 million settlement for fees to Malcich's attorneys, Pleban & Associates Law, according to court documents. She was represented in the case by attorney J.C. Pleban.

St. Louis County police Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, appointed in April 2019 by then-County Executive Steve Stenger to oversee jail operations, was also named in the suit.

St. Louis County Health Department nurses Connie Heitman, Janet Duwe and Robert Adams were sued as individuals in the case.