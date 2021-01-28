St. Louis County sex offender gets 10 years for child porn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A sex offender from St. Louis County was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography.

Daniel K. Pizac, 56, admitted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis that FBI investigators found child porn on his computer and cell phone in 2016.

Authorities were alerted after Google notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that two files containing child porn had been uploaded to a Gmail account later traced to Pizac.

Pizac was sentenced in federal court in St. Louis to 10 years in prison in 2002 after pleading guilty to using the internet to induce a minor to engage in sex acts. He had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old boy, prosecutors said at the time.

Pizac apologized during the hearing to “everyone I’ve ever hurt.”

