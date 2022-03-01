St. Louis County sex offender pleads not guilty to escape charge

ST. LOUIS — A sex offender from St. Louis County pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of walking away from a halfway house.

Thomas Lamar Perry, 37, was charged by complaint in federal court Jan. 12 and accused of removing a GPS monitoring device and walking away from the Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health halfway house in Farmington on Dec. 27.

Perry was scheduled to be released from the facility Feb. 8.

He was arrested Jan. 21 and indicted Feb. 9 on a charge of escape and failure to register as a sex offender.

Perry was sentenced in March to three years in federal prison after he admitted having sex with a 16-year-old and offering her to two other men for money.

Perry had already spent more than a year and a half in jail before he was sentenced to prison and was transferred to the halfway house in October.

