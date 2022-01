St. Louis County sex offender walks away from halfway house

FARMINGTON — A sex offender walked away from a halfway house here two days after Christmas and is facing a federal charge of escape, federal court files say.

Thomas Lamar Perry, who was due to be released from the Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health halfway house on Feb. 8, also removed a GPS monitoring device, charging documents filed this week say. The device last pinged at a KFC restaurant in Farmington.

Perry, then 36, was sentenced in March to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Perry admitted having sex with a 16-year-old and offering her to two other men for money.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

Perry had already spent more than a year and a half in jail before his plea and sentencing. He was transferred to the halfway house in October from prison.