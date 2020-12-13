St. Louis County shooting suspects arrested following 45-minute police pursuit

Police arrested two suspects Sunday morning following a shooting and police chase in west county, officials said.

St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call around 9 a.m. in the 5300 block of Fox Creek Road, off of Interstate 44. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a hospital. His injuries are not life threatening, police said.

Police spoke with a witness who gave a description of the suspects and their vehicle. Police nearby saw the suspect's white Nissan Sentra near Highway 109 and Highway AB. Police chased the Sentra for 45 minutes through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific and Gray Summit, until the Sentra crashed into a telephone pole near Highway O and Highway AT in Franklin County.

A man and a woman were taken into custody, and were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries due to the crash. The shooting is under investigation.

