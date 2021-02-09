St. Louis County sisters killed when car strikes tree

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two women were killed when their car left the road in south St. Louis County and struck a tree, county police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said driver Heather Derickson, 18, and her passenger, Hailey Webb, 20, were killed after the Mazda 3 sedan in which they were riding left Lemay Ferry Road and hit the tree Sunday.

The pair were heading south on the road and the accident occurred just south of the intersection with Providence Place Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County.

The women were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, less than four miles from their home, in the 2800 block of Parc Cheri Court in the county.

Police said the accident occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Police are still investigating and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210.

A GoFundMe account set up in the aftermath of the accident said the women were sisters. Donations will benefit their mother, according to the account.

The women were attending St. Louis Community College, according to their Facebook and LinkedIn pages. Webb was planning on becoming a nurse.

