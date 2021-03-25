 Skip to main content
St. Louis County teen accused of shooting 10-year-old girl
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 18-year-old from north St. Louis County is charged with assault and armed criminal action after prosecutors say he shot a 10-year-old girl when he fired at a group of people last month. 

Avantay T. Williams, 18, is accused of shooting the child in the buttocks just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 10000 block of Earl Drive, near Williams' home on Duke Drive.

The girl was walking with her cousin and her cousin's friend when she was hit. Williams confessed to the shooting, police say. 

Williams' bond was set at $250,000. 

