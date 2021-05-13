 Skip to main content
St. Louis County teen charged in January shooting death of a Jennings man
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County teenager was charged Thursday in a deadly shooting in January near Fairground Park in St. Louis.

Tishawn Washington, 18, of the 10500 block of Earl Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, was charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the Jan. 4 killing of Demont Coleman.

Coleman, 22, of Jennings, was fatally injured in the shooting about 11 a.m. in the 3800 block of Ashland Avenue.

Washington knew Coleman had been in a relationship with a person who lived in the 3800 block of Ashland Avenue, charges say. Washington had spent the night before the shooting at the person's home, during which time Coleman banged on the front door.

Washington was angry Coleman had shown up at the home, charges say. Coleman returned to the home the morning of Jan. 4 and was shot in the upper back. Coleman stumbled to the 3900 block of Lexington Avenue where he was found wounded. He died later at a hospital.

Washington told “a third party” he fired a rifle through the front door when Coleman returned, according to charging documents, and then fled the shooting scene to another state where he remains.

He was not in custody Thursday. Bail information was not available and there was no lawyer listed for Washington in court records.

