St. Louis County woman accused of arranging fiancé's murder 10 years ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman is facing federal charges accusing her of arranging the murder of her fiancé a decade ago.

Victoria R. Williams, 63, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis last month with conspiracy to commit a murder for hire resulting in death.

Williams' lawyer did not return messages seeking comment Thursday.

In an affidavit, an FBI special agent says Williams arranged the Oct. 5, 2011, murder of Charles Harris in hopes of receiving insurance money.

She would eventually receive a total of $400,000, and paid $110,000 to the wife of the man who helped her arrange the murder, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Harris was fatally shot in the head and shoulder in his home in the 10500 block of Langford Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County near Castle Point.

Harris sold suits out of his home, and investigators believe he thought his killer was a customer. Williams communicated both before and after the murder with the men involved, the affidavit says. The Post-Dispatch is not naming them because they have not been charged.