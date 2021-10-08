St. Louis County woman accused of stealing Social Security benefits

She was indicted Sept. 22 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. The indictment says Mosby stole a total of $114,284 in Social Security benefits from April 1, 2014, through March 30, 2021, that were supposed to go to someone identified only by their initials, "L.W." It also says that on April 5, 2020, Mosby lied on a "representative payee report" when she said the benefits were being used for L.W. when she knew that L.W. died in 2014.