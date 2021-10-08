St. Louis County woman accused of stealing Social Security benefits

ST. LOUIS — A woman from St. Louis County has been accused of stealing Social Security benefits that were supposed to go to a woman who died in 2014.
Theresa Mosby, 66, pleaded not guilty Friday via Zoom to two felonies: theft of government funds and making a false statement.
She was indicted Sept. 22 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. The indictment says Mosby stole a total of $114,284 in Social Security benefits from April 1, 2014, through March 30, 2021, that were supposed to go to someone identified only by their initials, "L.W." It also says that on April 5, 2020, Mosby lied on a "representative payee report" when she said the benefits were being used for L.W. when she knew that L.W. died in 2014.
Under the Social Security Administration's "representative payment program," a representative is appointed to manage payments for someone who is incapable of doing so. Often it is a relative or friend.
Mosby's defense attorney, John Lynch, declined to comment.