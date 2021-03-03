St. Louis County woman admits aiding Nigerian romance scam

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman from St. Louis County who aided a Nigerian romance scam that bilked dozens of women pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge.

Trenice Hassel, 28, admitted enlisting a woman to open a P.O. box in Berkeley on behalf of a co-defendant in January 2020, knowing that it would be used for illegal activity, prosecutors said. Hassel and the woman lied on the application form about who would use the box, prosecutors said.

She'd been paid $100 by a co-defendant to open it for use in a romance scam that had been running since early 2019, prosecutors said. The scammers duped the lovelorn into sending items of value via the box to someone they believed to be either a real estate agent or a diplomat's secretary.

At the time of Hassel's indictment in September, investigators said at least 40 older women lost more than $500,000 in cash and electronics. Also indicted were Ovuoke Frank Ofikoro, then 41, and Bonmene Sibe, 27, accused of helping send a portion of the money to Nigeria. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Hassel pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday to one count of making false statements to a federal agency.

