St. Louis County woman admits fraudulently obtaining $300,000 in COVID relief loans

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County woman this week admitted to federal charges of fraudulently obtaining two small-business loans totaling $300,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

Quianna S. Bennett, 46, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for her guilty plea, federal prosecutors will drop a charge of concealing assets in a bankruptcy proceeding at her sentencing in July.

Her lawyer could not be reached.

According to her plea agreement, Bennett obtained two small-business loans totaling $300,000 in July and August 2020 for two in-home health care businesses, Truelove's In-home Health Care and Truelove's II, that she had sold two years earlier.

She spent some of the loan money for clothing, travel and at restaurants, according to her plea agreement. She also must forfeit the $300,000 in loans plus approximately $14,400 more from two of Bennett's bank accounts.

Her sentencing is set for July 19 before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.