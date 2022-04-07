St. Louis County woman charged in fatal shooting of another woman in Dellwood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of another woman in the 1200 block of Kroeger Avenue in Dellwood.
Officers said they received a 911 call about a shooting around 2 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Marketta Simpson inside her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators soon after identified Sha’Miya Watts as a suspect. Watts, 32, was arrested about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Neville Walk in unincorporated St. Louis County.
“The investigation revealed an ongoing feud between Simpson and Watts had escalated over several days, which resulted in the incident unfolding,” Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative wrote.
Prosecutors on Thursday charged Watts with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
- St. Louis restaurant stands up to Los Angeles ‘influencer,’ strikes nerve
- Pujols, who will start on opening day for Cardinals, announces he will file for divorce
- BenFred: Shildt reopens Cardinals wounds one week from opening day
- Cardinals notebook: Pujols, on day he is named an opening-day starter, says he'll file for divorce
- Husband, friend mourn 2 'unbelievably close' sisters killed in shooting near Collinsville
- Conservative-backed school board candidates win in Rockwood, St. Charles County
- Cardinals’ leadoff man and DH questions answered; others remain
- Prosecutor says new video proves St. Louis cops lied about carjacking attempt
- Wainwright, Schumaker make prank ‘pact’ after years of mischievous capers (or, is it April Fools?)
- Family grieves deaths of St. Louis cousins, 12 and 14, shot at birthday party downtown
- St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations donations as ‘first step’
- Feds: Napleton car dealer charged hidden fees, hiked rates for Black customers
- Former Cardinals manager La Russa issues stout defense of former manager Shildt
- Sheena Greitens accuses ex-Gov. Eric Greitens of launching ‘campaign to destroy my reputation’
- Editorial: Evidence mounts of Russian war crimes, but is Putin getting the message?
Several witnesses reported seeing Watts lean out of the back passenger window of a Ford Escape and fire shots from a handgun, according to the probable cause statement from police.
Watts also told police she shot the gun, the probable cause statement said.
Watts was in custody as of Thursday; bail had been set at $250,000.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.