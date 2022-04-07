St. Louis County woman charged in fatal shooting of another woman in Dellwood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of another woman in the 1200 block of Kroeger Avenue in Dellwood.

Officers said they received a 911 call about a shooting around 2 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Marketta Simpson inside her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators soon after identified Sha’Miya Watts as a suspect. Watts, 32, was arrested about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Neville Walk in unincorporated St. Louis County.

“The investigation revealed an ongoing feud between Simpson and Watts had escalated over several days, which resulted in the incident unfolding,” Maj. Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative wrote.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Watts with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Several witnesses reported seeing Watts lean out of the back passenger window of a Ford Escape and fire shots from a handgun, according to the probable cause statement from police.

Watts also told police she shot the gun, the probable cause statement said.

Watts was in custody as of Thursday; bail had been set at $250,000.