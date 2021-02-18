 Skip to main content
St. Louis County woman charged in fatal stabbing
HAZELWOOD — Prosecutors have filed charges against a St. Louis County woman in a deadly stabbing last summer in Hazelwood.

Erika L. Williams, 32, of the 10600 block of Linnell Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities said she fatally stabbed Gregory Williams, 28, in the parking lot of an apartment complex about 8:15 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 8700 block of Sieloff Drive in Hazelwood.

Authorities said Erika and Gregory Williams were a couple.

After being stabbed, Gregory Williams ran, leaving a blood trail to the first block of Gray Brooke Lane a few blocks away where he collapsed in a yard.

Detective Sgt. Brendan Gilbert said the couple had been arguing about breaking up at the time. A knife found at the scene had Erika Williams' DNA, evidence Gilbert said prosecutors wanted before filing charges.

Williams was arrested and released as police continued to investigate. She was not in custody Thursday.

A judge ordered her held in lieu of a $300,000 cash-only bail.

Williams is a transgender woman who's identified in court records as Jabari Williams.

Jabari 'Erika' Williams

Erika Williams was charged Feb. 17, 2021, in a deadly stabbing in August 2020 in Hazelwood.
