St. Louis County woman charged in killing of ex-boyfriend's fiancée

FLORISSANT — A St. Louis County woman fatally shot her ex-boyfriend's new fiancée after the couple announced their engagement on Facebook, according to charges filed Monday.

Kenrianna L. Little, 24, of the 10400 block of Prince Drive, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

According to charges, Little's ex-boyfriend, Reioinnie Hood, and his girlfriend, Marilyn Taylor, announced on Facebook on Saturday that they had become engaged, prompting a wave of comments congratulating them.

The next day, Little began harassing Taylor and Hood with threatening phone calls, text messages and photos, charges said. She then showed up unannounced at Hood and Taylor's home in the 2900 block of Santiago Drive in Florissant.

Little knocked and announced "maintenance," prompting Taylor to answer the door, charges said. Little reportedly entered and "immediately shot Taylor multiple times."

Little and an unidentified man who showed up with her began fighting with Hood in the threshold of the door, charges said, and forced Hood to leave with Little and the man.

The unidentified man reentered the home and shot Taylor several more times, charges said. Taylor, who was 52, died.