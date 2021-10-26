 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County woman charged in killing of ex-boyfriend's fiancée
0 comments

St. Louis County woman charged in killing of ex-boyfriend's fiancée

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORISSANT — A St. Louis County woman fatally shot her ex-boyfriend's new fiancée after the couple announced their engagement on Facebook, according to charges filed Monday.

Kenrianna L. Little, 24, of the 10400 block of Prince Drive, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

According to charges, Little's ex-boyfriend, Reioinnie Hood, and his girlfriend, Marilyn Taylor, announced on Facebook on Saturday that they had become engaged, prompting a wave of comments congratulating them.

The next day, Little began harassing Taylor and Hood with threatening phone calls, text messages and photos, charges said. She then showed up unannounced at Hood and Taylor's home in the 2900 block of Santiago Drive in Florissant.

Little knocked and announced "maintenance," prompting Taylor to answer the door, charges said. Little reportedly entered and "immediately shot Taylor multiple times."

Little and an unidentified man who showed up with her began fighting with Hood in the threshold of the door, charges said, and forced Hood to leave with Little and the man.

The unidentified man reentered the home and shot Taylor several more times, charges said. Taylor, who was 52, died.

Little, Hood and the man left in what police described in court documents as a black sedan with a tan bumper. Police had no other details on Hood.

Neither Little nor her accomplice was in custody. Florissant police could not be reached Tuesday.

Bail for Little was set at $1 million, cash only.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page discusses latest update on COVID cases in schools

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News