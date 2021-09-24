St. Louis County woman charged in stabbing death overnight

Updated at 5 p.m. Friday with the victim's name and a suspect charged.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 56-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man Thursday night near Bel-Ridge, police said.

Vonda T. Cole, of the 3900 block of Lada Avenue in unincorporated St. Louis County, has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

The victim has been identified as Larry Drummond, 65. He was found about 11:30 p.m. on the ground in the 3900 block of Lada Avenue. Drummond's address is listed in the same block in court documents. Officers tried to save him, but he died there, said St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington.

Police allege Cole stabbed Drummond, then attempted to conceal the crime by cleaning up the blood and the weapon.

She was in custody on Friday, and being held on $500,000 cash-only bail, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call St. Louis County police at (636) 529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).