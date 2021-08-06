 Skip to main content
St. Louis County woman charged with attacking her children found incompetent for trial
CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge ruled Friday that a west St. Louis County woman who has been committed to a mental hospital for two years is "permanently incompetent" to stand trial on charges of attacking her three children.

Circuit Judge John N. Borbonus III approved findings by the state Department of Mental Health that "there is no substantial probability" that Syeda Sirajuddin, 37, will be mentally fit to proceed to trial on charges of first-degree assault, child endangerment and armed criminal action.

The judge's order suspends Sirajuddin's criminal case pending probate court proceedings to determine if she will be deemed incapacitated and appointed a guardian.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 9, 2019, Sirajuddin tried to give sleeping pills to her 9-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son before stabbing the boy in the family's home in the 1300 block of Wickstead Road, near Queeny Park in an unincorporated part of the county.

Authorities said she also tried to smother her 2-year-old son with a blanket.

Syeda W. Sirajuddin

Syeda W. Sirajuddin, of west St. Louis County, was charged with trying to drug her children, stabbing her 5-year-old son and attempting to smother her 2-year-old son with a blanket.
