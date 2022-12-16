 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County woman charged with bomb threat to Notre Dame High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A West County woman was charged Friday with threatening to bomb Notre Dame High School in Lemay. 

Carolina Barks, 41, of Manchester, was charged with one felony count of making a terroristic threat. 

Carolina Barks

Carolina Barks. Photo via of St. Louis County. 

Charging documents allege Barks called Notre Dame High School, at 320 East Ripa Avenue, and left a threatening voicemail Thursday. 

Th message said she was “coming after” a student and would “bomb the whole (expletive school),” St. Louis County police wrote in charging documents. 

St. Louis County police connected the phone number to Barks, who admitted to officers to calling the school, charging documents say. 

