St. Louis County woman charged with DWI in fatal ATV crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman was charged Tuesday with crashing an ATV while intoxicated in May, causing the death of one of her passengers.

Amanda L. McSpadden, 29, of the 10400 block of Bimini Drive in unincorporated south St. Louis County, was charged with DWI-death of another and DWI-serious physical injury, both felonies.

Charges say McSpadden was driving a 2018 Polaris Razor XT all-terrain vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. on May 22, when she rounded a curve on Saline Road near Romaine Creek Road and flipped the ATV when it skidded off the road.

Passengers Kenneth W. Rose, 32, and Janel M. Ruzicka, 28, both of High Ridge, were ejected from the ATV, authorities say. Rose died on June 7; Ruzicka suffered serious injuries.

McSpadden told a state trooper shortly after the crash that she had had a couple of drinks earlier in the evening, charges say. After performing sobriety tests on McSpadden, the trooper arrested her on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.