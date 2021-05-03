 Skip to main content
St. Louis County woman charged with fatally shooting man
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman was charged recently with fatally shooting a man last month. 

Shanta Belk, 39, was charged April 26 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the April 19 killing of Alfonso Watts

Police said the shooting happened after an altercation at Belk's home in the 10000 block of Hallstead Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. Belk called police after the shooting and said she had "just shot her husband," court documents say. 

Belk has a bond hearing set for May 19. 

