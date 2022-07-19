 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis County woman charged with murder after authorities say she shot a man the the back of the head

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman was charged with murder on Tuesday after authorities say she fatally shot a man in the back of the head this week during a domestic dispute.

Jaylon Dennis, 20, is also charged with armed criminal action by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and is being held at the county jail on a $500,000 bond. 

Authorities identified the victim as Darnell Ashford, 29, of the 4000 block of Finney Avenue. 

On Monday, Dennis and Ashford were arguing about Ashford’s alleged infidelity at her residence on the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive, court records show.

Dennis told authorities Ashford made an indirect or “veiled" threat toward her, so she left and took a walk around the parking lot. She then went back inside her residence, and got a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine. Finally, she walked into the kitchen, and shot Ashford twice in the back of the head.  

Police were called to the residence shortly after 7:30 p.m. 

Dennis’ next court date was not immediately available on Tuesday. 

 

 

