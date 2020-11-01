St. Louis County woman dies in three-vehicle crash outside Rolla

PHELPS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman died in a crash on Saturday involving multiple vehicles.

The wreck, with three vehicles, occurred on Highway 63, about three miles from Rolla about 4 p.m. Saturday. The woman, Melissa M. Schmuelling, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was an occupant in a Chevy Silverado driven by Thomas A. Schmuelling, 55, also of St. Louis County. The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Silverado traveled across the center of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report on the crash. In doing so, it struck the side of a Ford Focus driven by Shauna S. Diedrich, 48, of Rolla. Diedrich was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, and a passenger, Morgan L. Diedrich, 19, of Rolla, went to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Silverado then struck a Kia Sorento head-on, per the report. The driver of the Sorento, Dawn M. Kurtti, 40, of St. James, was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

