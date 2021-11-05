St. Louis County woman gets probation for DWI in crash that put toddler on life support

Eleeyah Binion, 23, of the 10400 block of Willowdale near Creve Coeur, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of DWI-serious physical injury. Circuit Judge David Vincent III gave her a suspended imposition of sentence that places her on probation for three years. Her conditions of probation include having an ignition lock on her car and completing a program for people with substance abuse-related traffic violations.