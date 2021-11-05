St. Louis County woman gets probation for DWI in crash that put toddler on life support

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County mother pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in a 2018 crash in University City that gravely injured her 13-month-old daughter.
Eleeyah Binion, 23, of the 10400 block of Willowdale near Creve Coeur, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of DWI-serious physical injury. Circuit Judge David Vincent III gave her a suspended imposition of sentence that places her on probation for three years. Her conditions of probation include having an ignition lock on her car and completing a program for people with substance abuse-related traffic violations.
Binion was charged with driving while drunk and high on marijuana and crashing her car Dec. 17, 2018, in University City. Police say her baby daughter was critically injured in the crash and initially was on life support. Police said the girl's injuries included brain bleeding, numerous broken facial bones, a collapsed lung and other internal injuries.
She was also charged with speeding 59 mph in a 35 mph zone in the 7200 block of Olive Boulevard before flipping her vehicle into oncoming traffic and striking a telephone pole and concrete light pole. Prosecutors dropped misdemeanor counts of speeding and failing to stay in a single lane.
Her lawyer, Joel Schwartz, said Binion's daughter, now 4, has some lingering issues from the crash but continues to improve. Schwartz said Binion has custody of her daughter.