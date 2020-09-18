 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County woman submitted false claims to Medicaid for years, feds say
0 comments

St. Louis County woman submitted false claims to Medicaid for years, feds say

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman submitted false claims for home health care to Missouri's Medicaid program for more than four years, federal prosecutors said Friday. 

Yvonne Woods, 50, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on three counts of making false, fictitious or fraudulent claims.

Starting in January 2014, Woods claimed to be home-bound and in need of home health care benefits from Missouri Medicaid, prosecutors said. But after one caregiver left in October 2014 for a full-time job, Woods set up a bank account using that attendant’s name and submitted false time sheets to receive payments, prosecutors said. She used the money for utilities, a cellphone bill, food and other personal expenses, they said.

No lawyer was listed for Woods in online court records.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports