St. Louis County woman submitted false claims to Medicaid for years, feds say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County woman submitted false claims for home health care to Missouri's Medicaid program for more than four years, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Yvonne Woods, 50, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on three counts of making false, fictitious or fraudulent claims.
Starting in January 2014, Woods claimed to be home-bound and in need of home health care benefits from Missouri Medicaid, prosecutors said. But after one caregiver left in October 2014 for a full-time job, Woods set up a bank account using that attendant’s name and submitted false time sheets to receive payments, prosecutors said. She used the money for utilities, a cellphone bill, food and other personal expenses, they said.
No lawyer was listed for Woods in online court records.
