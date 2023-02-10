CLAYTON — Prosecutors charged a 24-year-old woman Thursday in the shooting death of her roommate last year.

Tyresha T. Jordan faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action after police found her roommate, Jynese King, 21, dead on the grass outside her apartment in the 5500 block of Golf Ridge Drive, just north of Arnold off of Tesson Ferry Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

A witness told investigators she saw Jordan arrive at the house in a white sedan with two unidentified men around 2 p.m. Sept. 26. The two men started assaulting King before Jordan said, "Shoot her," court documents said. The witness then heard a gunshot.

Jordan is being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond. She did not yet have an attorney listed in court documents.