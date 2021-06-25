St. Louis County's search for third-party jail investigator gets just one bid

"The timeliness of this is unfortunate," Duvall said Friday. "All of what I'm hearing is deeply unfortunate. This has gone on way too long."

Page spokesman Doug Moore said he did not know details of the bidding process and was forbidden from asking about it because of the "cone of silence" ordinance.

Page would not oppose extending the search if Burris requests it, Moore said. But county ordinances require the procurement staff to review the bid before any decision could be made.

He said he did not know how soon procurement staff would be able to review the bid.

In recent public meetings, advisory board members have noted improvements under Burris — who Page hired in September — in jail health care, reentry programs and the creation of a public data portal into jail demographics and other data, including monthly overtime expenses. The jail has also reported a 70% drop in use of force by corrections officers.