St. Louis County's search for third-party jail investigator gets just one bid

CLAYTON — After a three-month search, only one bidder has applied for a county contract to conduct a wide-ranging investigation of the St. Louis County jail, prompting an advisory board that first demanded the investigation to call for an extension Friday.
The advisory board, a six-member panel formed in mid-2019 after a spate of inmate deaths at the facility, first demanded the investigation in August, when a former jail director brought in to reform the facility resigned amid allegations of misconduct after less than a year on the job.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said at the time that he supported an outside review but then in October said the county would conduct its own internal survey of employees first. That review, by a consulting firm owned by former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce and her former spokeswoman, Susan Ryan, was released in January and was largely critical of former director Raul Banasco.
The same day the consultants’ review was released, the jail advisory board renewed its call for an outside investigation, emphasizing it needed to be wide in scope. The County Council unanimously voted to support the call, and Page’s administration on March 18 issued a formal request for bidders to examine eight areas of focus asked for by the board, including inmate deaths, internal affairs complaints and the jail's relationship with the county counselor's office.
The county initially sought bids by an April 9 deadline but extended the deadline four times at the request of potential bidders who wanted more information and time to develop their proposals, according to public procurement records. The last deadline was Monday.
Jail Director Doug Burris told the advisory board Friday, during the board's monthly meeting, that the county "cast an extremely wide net."
He questioned whether the COVID-19 pandemic may have "discouraged" some potential bidders.
"Hopefully, that would mean that should there be another such opening, that multiple people would want to submit proposals," he said.
The advisory board did not publicly discuss the issue at length, after the county counselor's office warned the discussion — about details other than the timeline and number of bids received — would violate a "cone of silence" policy. The policy, proposed by Page and adopted by the county council in 2019, was a response to revelations that former executive Steve Stenger conspired to steer contracts to campaign donors.
But board members emphasized that they were dismayed the county apparently had only one option for an investigator.
Board chair Jeff Smith said he hadn't seen the bid but that "my gut feeling is that the board should probably request a reopening of the bid until we get a better selection of potential vendors."
Two entities involved with experience in criminal justice reform had told him they were interested in the job but did not end up submitting a proposal, he said.
St. Louis County Public Health Director Faisal Khan said it was not uncommon to receive only one or two bids on a proposal, but he said he would support extending the search to try to get "at least two more" options.
Rev. Phillip Duvall said he wanted more options but also warned against more delay. Duvall is among board members who have complained of a lack of transparency over ensuing accusations of misconduct by officers, questions about jail finances and how an intake error kept a man in jail for days without access to a lawyer.
One board member who first called for the outside investigation, Mary Zabawa, resigned in April citing a lack of transparency and communication from Page’s office and county attorneys.
"The timeliness of this is unfortunate," Duvall said Friday. "All of what I'm hearing is deeply unfortunate. This has gone on way too long."
Page spokesman Doug Moore said he did not know details of the bidding process and was forbidden from asking about it because of the "cone of silence" ordinance.
Page would not oppose extending the search if Burris requests it, Moore said. But county ordinances require the procurement staff to review the bid before any decision could be made.
He said he did not know how soon procurement staff would be able to review the bid.
In recent public meetings, advisory board members have noted improvements under Burris — who Page hired in September — in jail health care, reentry programs and the creation of a public data portal into jail demographics and other data, including monthly overtime expenses. The jail has also reported a 70% drop in use of force by corrections officers.
But Smith said in an interview that the investigation would help "a forward-looking strategy so that we’re not just repairing problems but figuring out best practices around the country."
Pay increases
In other action Friday, the advisory board voted to back a request to the County Council to use about $5 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds to raise salaries for 303 corrections officers. The council is expected to meet Saturday to continue early planning for $193 million from the American Recovery Plan Act.
In May, Burris asked the council for funds to provide three years' worth of raises, at $2 per hour, to 256 employees and 53 vacant positions the jail hoped to fill, for a total 309 employees. Burris argued the pay raise would help recruit to fill staffing shortages by raising starting salaries to $40,997 to keep up with surrounding jails.
The request was revised in recent weeks to remove a handful of supervisors who got raises under Banasco, after Duvall and others raised concerns about their inclusion.
Smith said Friday that 237 of those employees qualifying for raises are "front-line" officers, and the remaining positions are lieutenants and sergeants "who are on the floor working everyday."
No city detainees
Burris also told the advisory board that he had no further discussions with county or city officials about housing St. Louis detainees in the county after asking the board last month to consider the possibility as part a long-term agreement to house detainees in either jurisdiction.
Burris reiterated past statements that the jail was staffed for only 800 detainees. As of Friday, the population was just under 900 for the first time in months, largely due to the jail recently returning 100 federal detainees to the U.S. Marshals Service and canceling a contract with the service to house them.
"I don't see the possibility of us taking city residents any time soon," Burris said.
And the board welcomed two hires to full-time roles that had long been split among different corrections and public health employees.
Scott Anders, a former chief U.S. Probation officer for the Eastern District of Missouri, was hired to be the jail's deputy director of administration. As chief probation officer, Anders succeeded Burris, who retired from the position in 2018.
Burris said Friday that he had removed himself from the hiring process because of the relationship. Anders was selected from among three finalists, he said.
The jail also hired Elizabeth Allen, a licensed clinical social worker and former nursing home administrator, as chief operating officer for the jail medicine division.