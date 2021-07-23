St. Louis couple charged with sexually abusing three children

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis couple was charged Friday with sexually abusing three children in 2017 and 2019.

Jerome Everetts, 48, and Kelly Hogan, 37, of the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard, were charged in St. Louis with multiple sex crimes stemming from abuse of three children, all younger than 17.

Everetts was charged with two counts of statutory rape/attempted statutory rape, statutory sodomy/attempted statutory sodomy, two counts of using a child in a sexual performance and two counts of child endangerment. Hogan was charged with statutory rape/attempted statutory rape, two counts of using a child in a sexual performance and one count of child endangerment.

Charges say the children disclosed that Everetts engaged in sex acts with them and that Hogan encouraged them to participate, took their clothes off for Everetts and watched him abuse them.

Everetts has two previous accusations of rape and child molestation documented with state authorities, including a 2004 arrest in St. Louis for child molestation, court documents say. He also has drug convictions in St. Louis and St. Charles counties and in the state of Arkansas.

Hogan's criminal history includes forgery convictions in Illinois and 18 months in a pretrial federal diversion program for forgery, court documents say.

They were ordered held without bail and did not have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

