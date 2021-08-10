St. Louis couple ingest fentanyl and bring 3-year-old along to prostitution sting, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis couple are facing charges of child endangerment, prostitution and drug possession after police say they ingested fentanyl and brought their 3-year-old to a hotel for a would-be paid sexual encounter.

Randy L. Carthans, 30, and Dana Powell, 27, both of the 1900 block of Hebert Street, were charged Monday with child endangerment, drug possession and prostitution.

On Nov. 5, Carthans drove Powell, the mother of their 3-year-old daughter, to a DoubleTree near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where Powell was to have paid for sex, charges said. She and Carthans reportedly ingested fentanyl beforehand, and the toddler waited in the car with Carthans when Powell entered the hotel.

Powell's sex partner turned out to be an undercover police officer, who arrested her on suspicion of prostitution and found Carthans outside in the car with the girl, charges said.

Police found white powder on the car seats and several capsules in the car that tested positive for fentanyl, charges said.

Bail information for the pair was not available and there was no lawyer for them listed in court documents.

