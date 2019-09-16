A St. Louis couple died when a wrong-way driver struck their car on Highway 54 in mid Missouri. The wrong-way driver also died.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the couple as Bernard G. Steffel, 91, and Marilyn A. Steffel, 89, of the St. Louis area.
The third person killed in the crash was Demarius D. Rubin, 29, of Memphis, Tennessee. The Highway Patrol identified Rubin as the wrong-way driver who caused the crash.
It happened at about noon Sunday on Highway 54, east of Goller Road, in Cole County.
Bernard Steffel was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala. He and Marilyn Steffel were heading east in the eastbound lanes of the highway.
Rubin was driving west in the eastbound lanes, police said. He was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.
Police said Rubin's vehicle struck the Steffels' car head-on. Then Rubin's vehicle overturned in the median.
The Steffels both were wearing seat belts. Rubin was not.