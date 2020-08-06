St. Louis court orders halt to evictions until September

St. Louis sheriff's deputy Gregg Christian looks through items on a counter in an apartment whose occupants are being evicted in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The officer performing the eviction does a sweep of the residence to make sure no firearms or drugs are left on the property. In the case of firearms the resident can petition the court for their return, if drugs are found the case is handed over to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Max Dunbar holds a sign over his head during a protest calling for an extension on the eviction and utility shut off moratorium in front of City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Protest organizers say that evicting people and shutting off their utilities in the middle of an ongoing pandemic will only make problems worse. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis Sheriff's Deputy Gregg Christian stands in an empty apartment that is scheduled for eviction in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The Sheriff's office says the response to evictions varies from finding a completely empty house to tenants arguing and being forced to leave. The notice on the door is the final notice of eviction left by the Sheriff's office on the day of eviction. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rex Burlison issued an order Thursday that halts the city from carrying out evictions.
Evictions will cease until Sept. 1, according to the order, which excludes evictions on commercial property and cases where illegal drug activity is occurring.
Sheriff Vernon Betts stopped serving eviction notices on Tuesday after several housing advocates met with him in recent weeks and urged him to pause them amid the coronavirus pandemic, though the court had yet to release an order.
Thursday's order comes after Betts and Burlison agreed over the weekend that freezing evictions was necessary to give St. Louis tenants time to receive federal CARES Act money.
"Let's take a breath and see if we can keep people in their homes," Burlison previously said.
A prior moratorium on evictions extended from March to early July.
