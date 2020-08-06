St. Louis court orders halt to evictions until September

ST. LOUIS — Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rex Burlison issued an order Thursday that halts the city from carrying out evictions.

Evictions will cease until Sept. 1, according to the order, which excludes evictions on commercial property and cases where illegal drug activity is occurring.

Sheriff Vernon Betts stopped serving eviction notices on Tuesday after several housing advocates met with him in recent weeks and urged him to pause them amid the coronavirus pandemic, though the court had yet to release an order.

Thursday's order comes after Betts and Burlison agreed over the weekend that freezing evictions was necessary to give St. Louis tenants time to receive federal CARES Act money.

"Let's take a breath and see if we can keep people in their homes," Burlison previously said.

A prior moratorium on evictions extended from March to early July.

