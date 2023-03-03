ST. LOUIS — Police and juvenile courts have finalized an agreement outlining how to handle juvenile crime suspects.

The agreement, released Thursday, clarifies that police should bring youths to juvenile court in person, instead of calling in the crime, before the court will consider charges. It also acknowledges that, in more minor crimes, police can release youths to their parents.

The memorandum comes a little over a month after police and circuit court authorities gave contradictory accounts of why proper procedures were not followed after a shooting at City Foundry STL involving teenagers, who were released to their parents instead of taken to the family court and evaluated for detention.

“The MOU is the result of discussions among court and police leaders after recent high-profile incidents involving juveniles,” court spokesman Joel Currier wrote in a media release.

One particular policy in the agreement seems to address the core issue in the Foundry shooting: If police want to request charges, the child must be brought to the family court in person for an assessment. The court then uses a state-provided form to determine if the juvenile should be detained, monitored, or released to their guardians. The process considers factors such as the seriousness of the offense, prior offenses and flight risk.

In the Foundry shooting, police said they called the juvenile office and were told to release the teenagers to their parents; court officials said they were not officially presented for an assessment.

According to the agreement, officers should call the court only to ask about the suspect’s criminal history or if the suspect is wanted in connection with other crimes, not for the initial assessment.

“This eliminates the practice of officers and intake staff discussing the merits of a case by phone without a formal review by a juvenile attorney and judge,” Currier said in the release.

Judge Steven R. Ohmer, who oversees the juvenile court, told the Post-Dispatch last month an attorney is always on call for those types of incidents and to determine if there is enough evidence to file charges, as well as an on-call judge if the office decides to detain the minor.

“If they are detained, there is a hearing the next day and the judge makes a determination on whether the minor will be released,” he said, noting that at the hearing the minor would be represented by either a public defender or private attorney.

The agreement also outlines that if an officer is not applying for felony charges for the juvenile, police have the option to simply release the juvenile to their parents or take them home.

“The system is based on rehabilitation, to divert youth as much as possible,” Chief Juvenile Officer Amanda Sodomka previously told the Post-Dispatch. “The vast majority of referrals end in diversion, (so) informal services are offered. There is an 85% diversion rate. We want to hold them accountable for their actions, but youth are youth.”