St. Louis courts to close early due to storm

ST. LOUIS — Most St. Louis Circuit Court employees are being sent home early Thursday due to the winter storm, a court spokesman said.
Most employees will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., leaving a "skeleton crew" to handle essential court functions, a statement says. Judges can decide on their own if they want to proceed with trials or hearings, the statement says.
Sleet and snow are expected Thursday, triggering the closure of some businesses and schools.