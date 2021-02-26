St. Louis day care worker accused of molesting third young girl

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis day care worker is charged with molesting three young girls at the center where he worked in 2019 and 2020.

Tony Brown Sr., 64, of the 3100 block of Ohio Avenue, was charged in June with molesting two girls at the House of Montessori Education day care at 7814 South Broadway. On Friday, he was charged with molesting a third victim.

In all, Brown is charged with six counts of child molestation and one count of statutory sodomy. All of the victims were younger than 12, charges say.

The new charge of child molestation is related to an incident that happened between September and October 2019, charges say, a few months before the first two molestations of which Brown is accused.

"This is going to be a trial," Brown's lawyer, Greg Smith, said Friday. "I can understand the state's position of adding charges. The mother of the child is furious, and if it actually happened, I understand why she would be."

