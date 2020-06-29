St. Louis day care worker charged with molesting two 8-year-old girls

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis daycare worker molested two 8-year-old girls at the center in May, prosecutors say.

Tony Brown Sr., 63, of the 3100 block of Ohio Avenue, was charged Friday with statutory sodomy and five counts of child molestation.

Charges say Brown on May 19 and 26 molested the girls at the House of Montessori Education daycare at 7814 South Broadway.

In interviews with authorities, the girls said Brown told them that if they told anyone what happened, that "something bad would happen," charges say

Brown was being held without bail. His lawyer, Greg Smith, said Brown "adamantly denies the allegations and we're looking forward to seeing what evidence the state has." Smith said he believed Brown helped out in the daycare's kitchen and was not a teacher. He said Brown has served for 22 years in the Army National Guard.

Smith said the daycare is owned by Brown's sister. The owner, according to public records, is Janet Lee Scarim. A woman who identified herself as Janet hung up on a Post-Dispatch reporter Monday morning.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.