St. Louis defense lawyer disbarred for mishandling client funds, poor recordkeeping

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred St. Louis defense lawyer Kristy Ridings and ordered her to pay a $2,000 fine for mishandling client funds.

"The undisputed evidence established that (Ridings) intentionally and recklessly misused her trust account by commingling personal and client funds and misappropriated her clients' money for personal and business purposes," according to a filing by Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel.

Ridings, a licensed lawyer in Missouri since 2003, could not be reached for comment Wednesday. She was the founding partner of St. Louis law firm the Ridings Group, LLC.

A state disciplinary panel recommended disbarment in September after a hearing in which an investigator testified that Ridings was using her trust account for personal and business expenses. Ridings also was admonished in 2010 for poor record keeping practices.