St. Louis detectives arrest woman in double killing from 2018
St. Louis detectives arrest woman in double killing from 2018

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with the October slaying of two men in the city's North Pointe neighborhood in 2018.

The woman was booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Officers plan to seek charges Friday from the St. Louis prosecutor.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the woman because charges are not yet filed.

The double homicide was Oct. 29, 2018. Cedric Bennett, 27, was found shot to death in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Eton Lane. Cecil King, 29, had also been shot and died later at a hospital.

Bennett lived in the 3400 block of Texas Avenue. King lived in the 2900 block of Potomac Street.

The scene is in the city's North Pointe neighborhood, just west of Riverview Boulevard.

In announcing the arrest, police did not disclose a possible motive for the killing.

Kim Bell • 314-340-8115

@kbellpd on Twitter

kbell@post-dispatch.com

