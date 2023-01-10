 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis detectives who witnessed killing arrest two men after chase

ST. LOUIS — Police detectives chased a car and arrested two men early Tuesday after the officers saw a man gunned down in the street in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Joseph Scott was shot just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, near his home in the 1400 block of Belt Avenue. Scott, 29, died at the scene.

St. Louis detectives were near Ridge and Belt avenues when they heard a gunshot. They saw Scott collapse in the street. Two suspects jumped into a GMC Yukon Denali and sped off, police said.

After a brief pursuit, detectives pulled the vehicle over near Theodosia and Arlington avenues and arrested two men, ages 57 and 54. Police said they found a gun the men had tossed from the car along the pursuit route.

The chase spanned about four blocks.

The homicide is the third of the year in St. Louis. A man was found shot to death in the Soulard neighborhood on Saturday, and a man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the Baden neighborhood.

