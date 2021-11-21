St. Louis' Dismas House being replaced as federal halfway house

“North St. Louis needs the activity. They need the jobs there,” he said.

McNary said the facilities could house as many as 160 inmates, and has to open by March 1 under the contract terms.

“There's a lot of work to be done but we’ll be ready,” he said. Exodus staff have reached out to at least one competitor, McNary said.

In a statement, Dismas official called the loss of the contract "surprising," and said the Bureau of Prisons did not provide any reasons for breaking Dismas' uninterrupted string of contracts to run a halfway house here.

"Dismas House is confident that the proposal submitted to the BOP to renew its contract would deliver maximum value for the taxpayer and is built on a record that is second-to-none in providing successful second chances for individuals reentering our community," the statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear what would happen to Dismas employees.

“Our administrative team maintains a great plan for our 50+ employees; paying good wages, tuition reimbursement, and exceptional medical benefits. We always keep our employees’ best interests firmly in mind,” said Carly Haas, Dismas House human resources director, in the statement.