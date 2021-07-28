St. Louis downtown jail sees another disturbance due to faulty locks

ST. LOUIS — Another disturbance occurred at the city jail downtown involving detainees but corrections officers were able to promptly quell the matter, a city spokesman said Wednesday.
Faulty locks once again appeared to play a role in detainees slipping their cells Tuesday at the City Justice Center.
Mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne acknowledged in a statement that a disturbance occurred but he didn't provide any other details such as how many people were involved and whether anyone was injured.
The locks have been the cause of several disturbances at the jail over the last seven or eight months, including in February when roughly 115 detainees took control of the fourth floor of the CJC and set fires, clogged toilets, flooded parts of the floor and caused other damage.
Detainees again escaped their cells in April to protest conditions at the jail, breaking windows, throwing items out of the building and chanting, "We want court dates," a reference to delays in court appearances and trials caused by the pandemic.
City leaders have expressed skepticism about the safety of the CJC in recent weeks after officials moved to close the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, also known as the workhouse, and sent people to be housed at the downtown jail instead.
Dunne said repairs to the "outdated locking system" at the CJC were ongoing.