St. Louis driver charged with DUI in crash that killed 23-year-old

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Friday with driving while intoxicated during a crash that killed a 23-year-old woman this summer near Tower Grove Park.

Javier Morales, 23, faces one count of felony DWI resulting in death in the May 30 crash that killed Mycaila Williams-Arnold.

Morales was driving a Ford Explorer at about 2:45 a.m. when he hit a motorcycle at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street.

Williams-Arnold, a passenger on the motorcycle, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford then struck a third car, which in turn hit another vehicle.

Morales and a passenger of the Ford were also taken to a hospital but survived.

Hospital records subpoenaed by a grand jury showed that Morales' blood alcohol content was 0.209%, far over the legal limit of .08%, about 3.5 hours after the crash, charging documents say.

St. Louis police got a search warrant for the Ford's airbag control module, which showed the SUV was traveling at about 58 mph 3 seconds before the crash, charging documents say. The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

The drivers of the other two cars were not injured, police said.

Morales was denied bail Friday.

Williams-Arnold is survived by her parents and two sisters, according to her obituary.

"Mycaila had an electric personality that attracted others," the obituary reads. "She loved nightlife, food, and finding new places to go and share time with friends living life to the fullest."