ST. LOUIS — A driver trying to get away from a gunman crashed his car and died when it engulfed in flames late Wednesday. A 16-year-old girl riding with him managed to escape before the vehicle caught fire.
The crash was near Amherst Park in the city's West End neighborhood. Police said the man whose body was pulled from the burned-out car has not been identified.
Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were notified of a shooting in the 5900 block of Julian Avenue, near Hodiamont Avenue and not far from the Wellston city limits.
Police said someone had fired shots into the victim's vehicle, which caused him to speed off and then crash.
When officers got to the scene, they found the car engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, authorities found the man's body inside the car.
Police said the teen girl who escaped before the car caught fire was uninjured.
Police released no information about a possible motive in the shooting. The case is being handled by homicide detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.