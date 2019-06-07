ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man who previously admitted his role in a dog-fighting ring and is now serving time in federal prison for cocaine distribution has been sentenced in another dog-fighting case.
Keith E. Hayden, 45, of the 4500 block of Margaretta Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced count of animal abuse and was sentenced by Circuit Judge James Sullivan to 30 days of jail time already served.
His lawyer could not be reached Friday.
Hayden was charged with a felony count of dog fighting in 2017. Court documents say a police search warrant served on Hayden's home March 16 of that year uncovered several injured dogs. Charges said one had a cut on its leg as well as numerous bite marks on its ears and legs.
"I observed scarring and open wounds on three additional dogs in various stages of healing," St. Louis Officer Louis Naes wrote in court documents.
The dogs' injuries were consistent with dog fighting, Naes said in court documents. Naes also said he smelled bleach in Hayden's basement.
Naes said he had seen a video of one of Hayden's dogs "hanging by its mouth from a rope that was tied to the top of a kennel."
Naes added, "In my experience, this is a common training technique used with fighting dogs in order to build strength in the dog's jaws," Naes wrote.
Hayden was sentenced in November to 6½ years on federal drug distribution charges. He is serving time at a federal prison in North Carolina.
He also pleaded guilty in 2011 in an alleged dog-fighting ring in Warren County and received 120 days shock time plus probation. According to the Warren County Record, 12 people were charged in 2010 what authorities said at the time was among the largest dog-fighting schemes in the country.