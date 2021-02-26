St. Louis drug dealer rammed two DEA cars, injuring agent, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing federal gun and drug charges after being accused of ramming two vehicles and injuring a federal agent.

The Drug Enforcement Administration was investigating what it said was methamphetamine being dealt by Steven L. Bell, and arranged on Tuesday for a person working with agents to buy eight ounces of the drug from Bell for $3,500, charging documents say.

When Bell arrived at the River City Casino parking lot, agents blocked his car with their vehicles, the charges say.

Bell rammed one agent's vehicle then backed into another before giving up, the charges say. One of the agents was hurt.

Agents found a .40 caliber pistol, 411 grams of meth and pills that appeared to be ecstasy, the charging documents say. At his apartment, authorities found an AR-15 rifle, AR-15 pistol and almost one kilo of meth, the charges say.

He reportedly told agents that he "should've gotten out of the dope game before it was too late."

Bell's lawyer, Terence Niehoff, said Bell thought he was being robbed when the two unmarked cars boxed him in. Bell surrendered peacefully as soon as he saw that the agents were wearing vests marked "DEA," he said.

Bell was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Wednesday with assaulting a federal agent with a deadly weapon, possession with the intent to distribute drugs and two gun charges.

