ST. LOUIS — The city’s top fiscal body signed off Thursday on boosting by $5 million the amount earmarked for a violence prevention effort called Cure Violence.
The Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted 3-0 for the allocation, requested by Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. The Board of Aldermen on Friday is expected to give final approval to the increase.
The measure increases to as much as $7 million the total committed by the city to Cure Violence over the next three years, although it’s possible some of it to could go to other organizations involved in similar efforts.
Under the Cure Violence approach, already used in some other cities, residents in targeted neighborhoods are trained in crisis intervention and try to get people at a high risk of violence from carrying out shootings.
Mayor Lyda Krewson called Cure Violence “a significant step forward” to dealing with the city’s violent crime problem.
She said it will be done in tandem with ongoing initiatives such as spending more on demolishing vacant buildings and youth summer jobs programs and aiding the police department.
Krewson serves on the estimate board with Reed and Comptroller Darlene Green. Reed thanked Krewson and Green for supporting his request and for agreeing to hold a special estimate board meeting Thursday on the issue.
He said that showed “a high level of commitment.”