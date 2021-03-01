St. Louis eviction moratorium extended through April 5

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer signed an order Monday extending the city's eviction moratorium through April 5.
It's at least the fourth extension of the moratorium that applies only to evictions for nonpayment of rent at residential and commercial properties.
Landlords can still evict tenants for crimes, threatening the safety of other residents, damaging property, violating building or health codes or breaking other contractual obligations.
From staff reports
