St. Louis expects to name new police chief by end of the year

ST. LOUIS — The city's second search for a police chief has attracted at least 35 applicants, and officials hope to name a new chief by the end of the year, said John Moten, interim personnel director for St. Louis.

The position has been filled by an interim chief since former Chief John Hayden retired June 18. The city's search for a new chief has lasted almost a year since Hayden announced his intention to retire in September 2021. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in January the search needed to "start over," citing the need for a more open process.

Jones told the Post-Dispatch at the time she was dissatisfied with having just two internal finalists for the job and emphasized the need for a national search and diversity in the candidate pool.

Since then, the department had been tight-lipped about the progress of the search.

Both internal and external candidates make up the 35 candidates for chief this time around.

In late November, former personnel director Richard Frank sent rejection letters to most of about 30 applicants for the job in the initial search and gave a written test to Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole and Lt. Col. Michael Sack, according to police and city sources.

Both are white men with long careers in leadership with the department.

Sack currently serves as the department's interim chief.

O’Toole in May settled a discrimination lawsuit against the city, related to the previous appointment of a chief. The settlement states O’Toole will retire at the end of the week, thereby withdrawing his application to become chief. He will receive just under $162,000 from the city, which included back pay for what he would have made as chief and $25,000 in attorney’s fees.

The department is working with an outside firm, The Boulware Group, to evaluate applications. Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said in late May the Center for Policing Equity, an organization dedicated to police reform, will be an unpaid partner in the search as well.

The Regional Business Council will pay The Boulware Group $50,000 to $60,000 for the search, Mayor Jones' spokesman Nick Dunne said at the time.

Frank retired at the beginning of December, and in February Jones appointed Moten after a change to city rules.

Hayden had been appointed by former Mayor Lyda Krewson in December 2017 after a seven-month nationwide search.

A spokesman for Jones told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday her office looks forward to next steps in the process.