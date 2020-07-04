St. Louis extends order for homeless encampment under highway

“MoDOT is not able to assure that individual housing options are available; therefore, we would respectfully request the assistance of the City of St. Louis Homeless Services Division in attempting to find available individual housing options,” Blair said in the letter.

MoDOT did not respond to requests for comment about the encampments this week.

On Thursday evening, about 20 tents remained along that stretch of I-44 downtown, though the number of tents frequently fluctuates as people move to new areas daily.

The encampments

John Bonacorsi, a lawyer with ArchCity Defenders, which filed a federal lawsuit against the city for trying to clear encampments near City Hall in May, said the city could make better use of its resources.

“Instead of trying to spend money on police to move people out of the space, we wish (the city) would invest those resources connecting people with housing opportunities,” said Bonacorsi, who pointed out that homeless individuals could receive tickets, fines and end up in jail for failing to evacuate.

Tent encampments at 660 Memorial Drive, 801 North Third Street and 901 North Third also received orders to vacate over the past week.